Forever 21 opens a sprawling store in Kolkata

Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has launched its first store in Kolkata. The sprawling new store is spread across 6,500 sq ft. of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at South City mall.

According to Rahul, the store design is as per the global format and it is standardized anywhere customer can visit Forever 21, where the focus is completely on the fashion trends and styles.

The women’s collection offers various styles from sequin halter jumpsuits, embellished mini suede skirts, cozy shearling jackets, slip dresses and more. The men’s collection features pieces for day and night including crew-knit sweaters, top coats, distressed denim and trousers. Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will also feature its in-house brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line.

New-age folk-fusion and noted Bollywood singer Papon, created a stir with Forever 21 customers with his live performance. Papon along with Rahul Jhamb, India Brand Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail inaugurated the store.