Forever New looks to expand India footprint

Australian women’s fashion brand Forever New plans to expand its retail network in India, as it looks to cash in on the country’s growth potential in the fashion segment. The brand plans to add four more cities this year and add 10 more stores in the next two years. It will focus on 10 top Indian cities and grow the market there.

The brand recently opened its 45th exclusive brand outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad. In October, it named actor Diana Penty as its brand ambassador to enhance brand visibility in the India market. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Forever New currently has over 250 stores in 12 countries. It has forty-five exclusive brand outlets in India besides the concession stores. It is also available in big retail stores like Shoppers Stop, Iconic, Kapsons, and aims to expand further into concession stores.