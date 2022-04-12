Galeries Lafayette Haussmann to reveal space dedicated to wellness

Paris department store Galeries Lafayette Haussmann has said it will be unveiling a new space in its main Cupola building, completely dedicated to wellness offerings.

To be opened this coming summer, the location will span an entire 3,000 square metre floor and aims to “democratise access to wellness”, a sector the retailer said is still “highly segmented” in France.

Following a holistic concept both in interior and products, the wellness centre will cater for both men and women, offering everything from massages, fitness classes and alternative medicines to sportswear, beauty collections and healthy dining concepts.

The announcement comes as Galeries Lafayette continues to implement a transformation strategy within its Paris flagship, adjusting its services to align with its customer needs. Next to a restoration of its historic building, the store has also recently launched a second-hand clothing department and introduced a range of new dining concepts.

In a release, Alexandre Liot, the general manager of the luxury retailer, said: “We firmly believe that the physical store is more important than ever, as long as it is able to adapt to customer expectations and offer the extra spark that is so essential to their in-store experience.”

Liot continued: “At Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, this conviction drives all our initiatives, and is what spurred us to create a space entirely devoted to wellness on one of our store’s most frequented floors. After experiencing an unprecedented health crisis over the last two years, this floor - which is the only one of its kind in Paris - will allow us to offer our customers brand-new, all-round experience devoted to self-care.”