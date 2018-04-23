Gap customizes products for India market

American casual fashion brand Gap has democratic products throughout the world, and some minor tweaks have been made for the India range on an experimental basis. The choice of products are customized for Indian buyers and fit their color, shape and design tastes. The brand has two size store formats for the India market. The adult fashion stores and children’s fashion stores. The average size of Gap store ranges between 5,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. Adult stores are sized 3,000 to 3,500 sq ft and the kids’ only stores are sized 1,500 to 2,000 sq ft. So far, two adult only stores have been set up one in Bangalore and the other in Kolkata. A children’s exclusive store is expected to come up within this year.

Gap was introduced to India through Arvind Lifestyle Brands and the first store opened in 2015.. The brand targets millennials and in India, Gap retails men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. Gap’s collections are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – all things denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Gap was the first brand to introduce the pocket tee shirt.