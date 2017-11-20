Gap on retail expansion in India, adds another store in Delhi

As a part of its retail expansion strategy in India, American apparel and accessories brand Gap, is set to double its store strength. It has opened two new stores in the Delhi-NCR region. The new store spread across 4,500 sq ft is located on the ground floor at the Pacific Mall at Rajouri Garden in Delhi. This is the brand’s fourth store in the National Capital Region.

The city is perfect for Gap’s on-trend, classic and casual style. With the Fall 2017 offering of shape enhancing styles alongside seasonal wardrobe staples, says Parag Dani Business Head, Gap, Arvind Lifestyle Brands.

The range features ‘Feel Good Jeans’, and denim and leggings in an array of colours and prints, including reds, blues, greens and vintage florals. The brand had recently formed exclusive partnership with Amazon to widen reach of Gap merchandise in places where Gap is not physically present.