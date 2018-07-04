Gucci and Kering Eyewear partner with DFS Group

Hong Kong-based DFS Group has partnered with Kering Eyewear to carry exclusive Gucci sunglasses in its airport and downtown T Galleria stores.

DFS, which stands for Duty Free Shoppers, is owned by LVMH and retails mostly duty free luxury goods.

Gucci and Kering Eyewear have launched exclusive sunglasses designs that will be available at DFS stores until the end of the summer.

The limited edition styles include six colour palettes such as lilac and brown and are unisex glasses aimed at the luxury traveler. The design features a single thick lens, metallic templates alongside metal rivets and Gucci logo.

According to Duty Free News International, "customers can virtually try on the sunglasses using animated digital tools. At select locations, customers can also take a GIF instore through a special application and share on social media using the hashtag #GucciEyewear."

Photo credit: Gucci DFS, source DFS