H&M adds another store in Bangalore

Bangalore has just got its second H&M store. Here customers will be able to shop across two floors of fashion inspiration and timeless classics for the whole family, with dedicated sections of apparel and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children. Spread over 18,000 square feet, the new store continues to feature H&M’s garment collecting initiative, where customers can donate their used clothes and get a discount voucher to use for their next purchase at H&M.

Mumbai has three H&M stores. The brand launched its store in Chennai last year and will be opening its first store in Hyderabad this summer. The retailer also has stores in Delhi, Punjab and Pune. Swedish fashion retailer H&M is known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.

Globally, H&M had 3,970 stores as of February and plans to open 425 more by November. The company is the world’s second-biggest clothing retailer by sales after Zara’s parent Inditex of Spain. Founded in 1947, H&M is a pioneer of design collaborations with style icons such as Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Viktor & Rolf, Roberto Cavalli, and Comme des Garçons. The company plans to add e-commerce in 11 markets and open 425 net new stores this financial year. In 2017, H&M intends to open stores in four to five new markets, including Colombia, Iceland and Kazakhstan.