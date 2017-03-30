H&M's newest brand Arket to open its doors in London this fall

London - Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB shows no signs of slowing down or fear of competition as the group has announced the launch of a brand new retail brand: Arket.

The announcement comes as the H&M Group revealed a 7 percent sales increase in its first quarter sales to 28 February 2017, and few months after initial speculation first emerged that the fashion group was preparing to launch a new label. Named Arket, the new label is set to open its first store in London, sometime in early autumn this year. The move sees Arket following in the footsteps of big sister brand COS, which first launched on Regent Street a decade ago, as the H&M Group hopes to recreate COS success under a new formula.

H&M Group unveils brand number eight: Arket

"Ten years ago the first COS store opened, and since then we have added a number of new brands to the H&M group. Each with its own unique profile, our brands attract customers in various different segments," said Karl-Johan Persson, CEO of the H&M Group in a statement. "We are now looking forward to launching Arket after the summer this year." Arket is set to offer a wide, yet selected range of "essentials for men, women and children" in addition to a smaller curated collection of items for the home, similar to the style of H&M.

However the debut brand aims to offer simple, yet timeless and functional designs, focusing on materials used, function as well as fit. The modern products are set to sit within a "broad price range", which is in a "slightly higher price segment than H&M" added the Group, due to the focus on materials.

Arket stores will offer both the brands collections, as well as a selection of external brands which are not part of H&M Group, similar in style to a concept store. In addition Arket Stores will also include a cafe - where location permits stresses Persson, to offer consumers an new shopping experience. The in-store cafés will be based on the 'New Nordic Kitchen' concept, which focuses on offering consumers quality ingredients while promoting healthy living.

The debut Arket store is set to open its doors in London and will launch online in 18 European markets in early autumn 2017. Afterwards the H&M Group aims to roll out ARKET to neighbouring leading cities, including Brussels, Copenhagen and Munich. “We have seven brands today – H&M, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and H&M Home – and soon it will be time for our next exciting launch, Arket," said Persson.

Photo: H&M, FashionUnited