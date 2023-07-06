H&M to trial new store concept as it updates UK retail network

H&M has revealed that it will be introducing a new store concept in the UK as it looks to update its presence in the region and begin rolling out an expansion strategy.

Dubbed the ‘Keep-The-Presence’, the concept will make its debut at the retailer’s Market Street branch in Manchester.

A curated capsule collection will be housed at the location in what the brand calls “pop-up style areas”, which will sit alongside an online activation area and click and collect lockers.

The concept will be available in a temporary location at the front of the Market Street store while the rest of the space undergoes renovation, with it set to be reopened by winter 2023.

It comes as H&M looks to build on its expansion strategy in the region, centred around the integration of digital and physical channels to offer a more holistic retail experience.

It also hopes to address the struggling retail landscape in the UK, as noted in a statement by Klas Degeryd, H&M’s head of expansion, to Retail Gazette, which initially reported the news.

Degeryd added: “Visually, we would like to be seeing less closed doors and hoarding, even for development reasons, on our high streets, and we hope our Keep-The-Presence concept will contribute toward keeping busy retail destinations vibrant and thriving while giving our stores exciting updates to ensure we provide our customers with the best possible experience.”