Hoka opens second flagship store in Berlin

Hoka is opening a new flagship in Berlin, just a few months after the running shoe specialist opened its first store in Germany.

The new store is located at Hackescher Markt, Neue Schönhauser Straße 9, in Berlin. The brand, which is part of the US footwear specialist Deckers Brands, announced the opening on Thursday. The store has a total area of 158 square metres, with 89 square metres dedicated to retail space where Hoka will offer its latest footwear and sportswear products. It aims to combine performance, design and community in one of the capital's most vibrant areas.

Apparel range in the new Hoka flagship Credits: Hoka

“The opening of our second store in Berlin, this time at the vibrant Hackescher Markt, marks another exciting chapter in Hoka's development in Germany,” said Guido Geilenkirchen, general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Hoka. “Following the success of our flagship store on Ku’damm, this opening reflects our commitment to further establishing Hoka in the scene and reaching runners of all levels across the country.”

The first Berlin store, and therefore the first in Germany, opened just a few months ago on the popular shopping street Kurfürstendamm.

“With two unique locations in Berlin, we are continuously creating places that bring the local community together and celebrate performance, innovation and the joy of movement,” said Geilenkirchen.

