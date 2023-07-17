Hollister and Gilly Hicks unveil new merged store concept

Hollister Co. and its sister brand Gilly Hicks have unveiled a new store concept alongside one another at Liverpool One.

The duo first revealed the plans for the combined store in February 2023, with the retail space having now officially opened, seeing the Abercrombie & Fitch-owned brands come under one roof.

In a 7,300 square foot location, the store looks to reflect an updated brand positioning tailored towards both of the brands’ teen consumer base.

Within the store, Hollister and Gilly Hicks will offer a full range of apparel for men and women, alongside the latter’s activewear and loungewear lines.

There will also be signs of the group’s omnichannel experiences in the form of a click-and-collect area, as well as order-in-store and same-day delivery capabilities.

It marks the first new prototype store for the brands in Europe, as Abercrombie noted in a release.

Speaking on the opening, the company’s managing director EMEA, Jonathan Steinitz, said: “We are committed to reaching our Hollister and Gilly Hicks customers globally, and Liverpool One is the perfect strategic location for us to engage with both current and new shoppers.

“The Hollister brand is well established among the destination’s visitors, so we are delighted to introduce them to our new store concept and offer a more distinct Gilly Hicks brand experience within the space.”