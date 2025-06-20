In Pictures: From Gentle Monster to Alhaja, summer’s most inventive pop-up shops
By setting up their pop-up shops around the world, brands took advantage of the summer period to meet new consumers and reconnect with their holiday clientele. A perfect opportunity to surprise by testing particularly inventive scenography. From Los Angeles to Paris, via New York and Ibiza, FashionUnited selected six pop-ups that stood out.
Gentle monster in Los Angeles
At the end of May, South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster celebrated its new 2025 collection by collaborating with American doll franchise, Bratz. Among the strong scenographic elements was the giant installation of a Bratz doll, which did not fail to surprise visitors.
Alhaja in Paris
In June, Spanish jewellery brand Alhaja held a pop-up in the Marais district of Paris. For this first temporary shop, the label partnered with Japanese floral artist Yurika Moriya to enrich the atmosphere. This was the brand’s first independent retail experience in France.
Jacquemus in Ibiza
Among the host of pop-up shops held by Jacquemus, the one in Ibiza, Spain, stood out. In addition to a temporary boutique, the French label opened a ‘beach club’ there.
JW Pei in New York
In June, Los Angeles-based fashion brand JW Pei opened its first pop-up shop in New York for the official launch of its first ready-to-wear collection.
Scholl in Milan
Footwear brand Scholl opened its first pop-up boutique at 65 Corso Garibaldi, in Milan. This opening marked the brand’s first own-retail initiative.
Urban sophistication in New York
At the beginning of June, fashion brand Urban Sophistication opened a pop-up shop in New York for the launch of a temporary artistic experience called ‘huNgrY’. While metal scaffolding structured the space, a pizza oven served as a display for one of the brand’s best-selling bags.
