Indian Terrain to focus on retail expansion both online and offline

For the fourth quarter Indian Terrain revenues were up 10 per cent. However, there was a marginal fall in profit after taxes in the quarter. Indian Terrain is pursuing a wave of growth through multi-channel retail strategies. The menswear maker is looking to increase online sales through multi-brand e-tailer platforms and own website. Platforms such as Myntra-Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong, PayTm currently retail Indian Terrain garments. Additionally, unique web sites catering to clothing for children have also retailed the company’s wares. Online platforms contribute 14 per cent of the company’s revenues. The brand is also doubling down on physical, franchise stores in an omni-channel retailing strategy push. The brand ambassador is MS Dhoni. Presently, 40 per cent of Indian Terrain’s revenue comes from South India.

Indian Terrain expects revenue from boys’ wear to double in three years. MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador. Since boys in India look up to Dhoni, his presence is seen as a boost to the boys’ wear range. As of now Indian Terrain boys’ wear contributes ten per cent to the company’s overall business. The fashion retailer is also banking on its sales from e-commerce portals to contribute more to its overall business. Indian Terrain caters to the needs of the cosmopolitan, mature, upwardly mobile male. The range of garments offered includes shirts, trousers, T-shirts, shorts, sweaters, jackets, and denims. Launched in 2000, Indian Terrain demerged from Celebrity Fashions Limited, the parent company, in 2010. Indian Terrain footwear has understated designs and a muted color palette. A line of smart casual clothing for boys between the ages of 4 and 16 consists of garments that carry interesting prints and patterns. The categories offered include shirts, T-shirts, trousers, shorts, winter wear and denims.