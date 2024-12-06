Inditex temporarily closes part of its retail network in Algeria

Less than a week before Inditex released its third-quarter figures for the current 2024 fiscal year, store closures led to speculation about a possible withdrawal of the Spanish group from Algeria. However, Inditex denied these rumors to FashionUnited.

"Some Inditex stores in Algeria have been temporarily closed because operational problems have prevented the replenishment of stocks," Inditex told FashionUnited. Despite these specific problems affecting operations in part of its Algerian network, "the group is not considering leaving the Algerian market." It is therefore expected that the stores concerned will resume normal operations once these problems are resolved.

Closed branches cause confusion

The reason for the temporary closures is, in particular, difficulties with franchise partners in Algeria and other important and potential markets in North Africa and the Middle East. According to reports, the Azadea Group is struggling to maintain the normal operation of the multinational's fashion chains in Algeria. These difficulties, which do not affect the Spanish company, appear to be related to the complex administrative realities of the Algerian market. On the ground, meanwhile, confusion is spreading among the growing customer base of the Spanish multinational's brands, because when they visited various sales outlets operated by Azadea, they found not only locked doors but also empty interiors.

The Algerian news agency Maghreb Emergent, known for its critical stance towards the country's political elite, added to the uncertainty by echoing the bewilderment of those who came across closed Inditex stores earlier this week - a situation that had already been discussed on social media - and reported that Zara would cease its activities in Algeria. The closures, the report said, affect not only Zara, but all Inditex brands present in Algeria. In addition, the news agency downplayed the "temporary" nature of the closures, presenting them as part of an alleged wave of closures with which Inditex plans to close 1,200 stores worldwide. This information was subsequently refuted by the same news agency, arguing that the closures were unjustified given the Spanish company's positive economic performance.

The circumstances in Algeria nevertheless led many Inditex customers to believe that the company was preparing to withdraw from the country. Inditex reiterated its commitment to Algeria and assured FashionUnited that there were no plans to withdraw from the country.

Although the company did not provide details about the reasons for the temporary closures, it also stressed that only “some” and not all of the 20 Zara stores in the country are affected.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.