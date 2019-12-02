Inside Bloomingdale's, Kuwait

After the success of the Dubai store, which opened in 2010, Bloomingdale's opens its second international location in Kuwait. The store has a women's only format, with 93,000 square feet spanning over three levels.

Digital merchandise displays are featured heavily throughout the store, and a 46-foot-high digital tower informing shoppers of the latest arrivals. Furthermore, there is an emphasis on curated product placements, allowing shoppers to discover alternative options.