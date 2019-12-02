Retail

Inside Bloomingdale's, Kuwait

by Heidi Law
10 minutes ago

After the success of the Dubai store, which opened in 2010, Bloomingdale's opens its second international location in Kuwait. The store has a women's only format, with 93,000 square feet spanning over three levels.

Digital merchandise displays are featured heavily throughout the store, and a 46-foot-high digital tower informing shoppers of the latest arrivals. Furthermore, there is an emphasis on curated product placements, allowing shoppers to discover alternative options.

Source: UXUS

Should your store be featured in this series? Please email images and contact information to [email protected] (mention 'Inside' in the subject).