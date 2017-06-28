J&K’s handloom sales fall with fake Pashmina making the rounds

Jammu & Kashmir’s handicraft and handloom sectors are facing falling sales. The handloom sector in J&K is centuries old and known for its specialized weaving of fabrics like Pashmina, raffal, silk saris and cotton items. The industry occupies a significant place in the socio-economic structure of J&K.

From weaving fine designs on carpets to using vibrant colors on shawls or woolen handlooms, J&K has created magic all over the world. Designers use Pashmina material for shawls. It is the purest form of wool. Sometimes, Pashmina is mixed with silk to give a shiny look to the material.

Powerlooms spinning fake products pose a serious threat to the existence of Pashmina shawls. The raw material of Pashmina, called taar, is soft and suited for traditional loom. Taar cannot sustain the force in a powerloom as a result nylon and other synthetic fibers are added to make it strong. This is what is called fake Pashmina.

Genuine Pashmina fulfills three main specifications: it is obtained from the fleece of the mountain goat Capra Hircus, mostly found in the Ladakh region; the fibers known as Pashm have a diameter of 12 to 16 microns; and it is hand spun.