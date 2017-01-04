Jabong all keyed up

Fashion retailer Jabong is targeting a fivefold growth in sales during the End Of Reason Sale, January 3 to January 5. More than 3,00,000 styles from a collection of 2,500 national and international brands will be available at up to 80 per cent discount during this sale. The goal is to delight shoppers with a wide assortment from brand partners at prices never seen before.

Apart from several international brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Steve Madden, GAS, Aldo, Hummel, Mexx, Tom Tailor, Nike, Benetton, New Balance, ASICS and Mizuno, Jabong’s End Of Reason Sale will also feature Indian brands like Biba, W and many more.

Many brands and products will be featured on sale for the first time ever and private label brands from the stable of Jabong and Myntra such as Sangria and Roadster will be a key part of this sale.

Both Myntra and Jabong are companies of Flipkart. The net revenues of the two companies were estimated at 500 million dollars last year. Jabong offers more than 1,500 international high-street brands, sports labels, Indian ethnic and designer labels and over 150,000 styles from more than 1,000 sellers.

Jabong is known for having introduced a multitude of sports brands. Sportswear has been one of the top selling categories on Jabong for many years now.