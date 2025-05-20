Jeweller Gemima opens debut store in London

Gemima, a diamond and design house founded by Gemima Macdonald, has opened its first-ever store in the UK as it celebrates a “decade in diamonds”.

Located in Wandsworth Town, south west London, the store operates by appointment only and will allow customers to design their dream jewellery, including bespoke engagement rings and jewellery featuring exclusively sourced natural diamonds.

In a statement, the fine jewellery house said the store was designed with a “fusion of contemporary-chic and traditional, bridging the space between Bond Street and demi-fine jewellery,” as it looks to offer its signature designs made to order “infused with each client's personal touch”.

Gemima store in London Credits: Gemima

The ground floor has been designed to feel like Macdonald’s home, offering a relaxed “daylight-drenched sanctuary” with an intimate snug to discover the brand’s jewellery designs and diamonds for wedding ring appointments and its prêt-à-porter collections.

The store will also launch the brand’s Gem Bar, a design lounge on the lower ground floor designed to host Macdonald’s special events called ‘Diamond Tasting,’ a masterclass pairing rare and natural diamonds with wine and Champagne.

Gemima store in London Credits: Gemima

The opening also coincides with the launch of the brand’s new ‘A Diamond Summer’ collection featuring a “curated soiree of sunset stones, from iced rosés to golden hour Champagnes, a unique spread of rare diamonds in playfully-contemporary designs inspired by Ibiza”.

Macdonald said: “Diamonds take millions of years to grow, so I've always believed the best things take time. Ten years later - I'm faceting my name in the fine jewellery playfield with a number of physical spaces, inviting clients offline to protect their privacy and design in diamonds away from the noise of the industry.

“My job is to source the best diamonds for my clients from 1ct oval diamonds for studs to an off-market 10ct flawless diamond. Through my expertise and eye for exceptional detail, I narrow down the top percent of the world's best diamonds, and I’m excited to bring this journey to our physical store.

“Education is key in fine jewellery and diamond sourcing and the reason I created our Diamond Tasting experience - for me it’s important our clients have the knowledge when investing in one-off pieces.”

Gemima store in London Credits: Gemima