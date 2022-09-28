John Lewis suspends minimum spend for click-and-collect amid cost of living crisis

John Lewis has temporarily removed the minimum spend threshold for click-and-collect orders until October 19 to help shoppers spread out their Christmas shopping amid surging inflation.

The British retailer said the move will help shoppers to make smaller orders ahead of the holidays.

It has also extended its returns policy, allowing shoppers to exchange or return unwanted gifts from today until January 28 to “help customers spread out seasonal spend”.

John Lewis said the move comes as it has seen consumers buying holiday gifts earlier this year.

The retailer said it will also be running a series of promotions across home, fashion, and tech from October.

“We want to be here for all life's moments and, despite all the cost of living pressures, we’ve seen that our customers are still determined to celebrate Christmas and are buying earlier to help spread out the cost,” said John Lewis’ director of customer Claire Pointon.

“We want to give our customers the piece of mind that items purchased in the run up to Christmas can still be exchanged or returned after the big day,” she said.