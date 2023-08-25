John Lewis to recruit over 10,000 roles throughout Christmas period

British department store retailer John Lewis has announced that it will be recruiting more than 10,000 roles across the UK for the upcoming period.

More than 2,800 of these will be seasonal roles at the Partnership’s supermarket chain Waitrose, including night shift and customer delivery drivers.

Meanwhile, at its 34 John Lewis stores, it will be offering over 2,900 temporary roles for sales and merchandising positions.

The retailer will also be recruiting 2,700 seasonal roles in its supply chain via recruitment agencies.

Alongside the seasonal jobs, John Lewis will have a further 1,700 positions available across both Waitrose and John Lewis in a variety of roles over the coming months.

In a release, Lisa Cherry, the group’s executive director of People, said: “We’re hugely proud of the way our two brands have become part of the excitement that surrounds Christmas and this is a great opportunity to be at the heart of that at such a special time.

“Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do; we want to deliver a great festive season for them with inspirational products and the very best customer service courtesy of our brilliant Partners.”