Junior wear boosts Amazon Fashion’s sales

Amazon Fashion saw 80 per cent year-on-year growth in 2017 in children’s wear over previous year fuelled by a sharp spike in demand from Tier II and III cities. Almost 60 per cent of sales for large children’s wear brands on Amazon Fashion’s marketplace, such as Gap and Marks & Spencer, is from Tier II cities. This is expected to go up further to 65 to 70 per cent in 2018. Ease of doing business in the East improved after the introduction of GST, making it easier for sellers to move and ship goods to the eastern states. Tees, shirts and dresses topped the charts as the most popular items in these cities, followed by sneakers, sports shoes and backpacks, with the largest segment of demand coming from the 8 to 12-year age group.

Children’s ethnic wear was one of the most searched sub-categories in 2017. Character merchandise with popular characters like Mickey, Avengers, Superman, Spiderman and Chhota Bheem also did brisk sales. Since its launch of clothing for children up to 14 years in 2014, Amazon Fashion has grown the selection to 1.5 million stock-keeping units of clothing, shoes and accessories, offering a mix of 300 brands and over 9,000 sellers.