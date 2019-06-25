Kewal Kiran Clothing to open medium sized stores

Kewal Kiran Clothing will launch medium sized 2000 to 4000 sq. ft. stores for its menswear and the newly launched women’s wear brand Desi Belle. The aim is to be a one-shop destination for the fashion needs of both men and women. This necessitates medium size store formats for a better display and pleasant experience for shoppers as in smaller towns and cities the shopping culture varies compared to metros . The medium size stores is expected to give better traction in sales and revenues in the next couple of years.

Kewal Kiran has a presence in 25 states and 209 cities across India. The plan is to reach a store count of 500 in the next five years out of which 75 will be the medium size stores. Currently it has 336 retail stores spread across India. Its brands are in Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and are also in e-commerce platforms. Denims, shirts, trousers, T- shirts, shorts, chinos, jackets, and accessories are the product categories offered by the company. The company has also expanded its accessories division in a big way by introducing shoes, eyewear, watches, wallets, belts and deodorants.