KVIC opens Khadi Lounge in Mumbai

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will open modern high end khadi outlets in the country. The aim is to promote khadi among the masses. Each such Khadi Lounge will stock premium collection varieties of elegant, stylish khadi silk and newly designed readymades for men and women. The designer wear includes high fashion garments including ready to wear designed by Ritu Beri, an acclaimed fashion designer.

One such store has opened in Mumbai. This store provides khadi a niche among fashion conscious Mumbaikars and trend conscious youth with modern hand spun fabrics and garments. More such stores will be opened at Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. Meanwhile KVIC will also renovate its 178-odd outlets.

KVIC has gone for corporate tie-up with Raymond and is planning to launch a designer range of khadi trousers, jackets and ethnic wear. Raymond will source khadi from KVIC-approved weavers and produce designer clothes. It will begin selling khadi garments from 100 stores by February, including its overseas stores, beginning with woolen khadi, followed by silk, cotton and poly khadi. Raymond expects about 10 per cent of its apparel business to come from khadi in the next two years after launch. Through such corporate tie-ups, KVIC expects khadi sales to rise from Rs 1,065 crores annually to Rs 5000 crores in the next three years.