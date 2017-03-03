KVIC to set up khadi centers across states

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will set up five khadi villages in every state to make rural populations self reliant and prevent their migration into cities. Interested villagers will be given charkhas (spinning wheels), looms and other equipments required to set up small scale industries such as candles, incense sticks, honeybee cultivation, bakeries etc.

Five villages will be identified in every state and the beneficiaries trained to carry out that business. They will be able to sell their own products in the village through a sales outlet. KVIC is taking several initiatives to increase the sale of khadi, which today stands under one per cent among total textile sales in the country. In the financial year 2015-16, khadi sales stood at Rs 1,510 crores. For 2016-17, KVIC expects to achieve a turnover between Rs 1,900 crores to Rs 2,000 crores. The target is to achieve Rs 5000 crores in two years.

Khadi and village industries products are manufactured by about seven lakh privately-owned household units. These units are funded through schemes such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program. KVIC is also setting up export cells to promote overseas sales of the products, which have a good demand in the countries like the US and UK. A beginning will be made with direct exports. The aim is to make khadi an international brand.