Lakmé collaborates with Masaba for a nostalgia-inducing beauty line

Masaba Gupta, Indian fashion designer of House of Masaba has collaborated with Lakme inspired by sugary sweets from the 90s.collection of their classic Lip Pouts, she says that the company strived hard and worked on the shades and the names for a year, created digital films etc. it’s complete 360 degree collaboration from scratch. The collection will be introduced in the stores by the end of July.

The Lakmé Absolute Lip Pouts Masaba Lips collection includes 10 matte lipsticks in the designer’s signature candy prints and a mix of bright and nude colours. These are inspired by candies. Purnima Lamba, head of innovation on the collection stated that Masaba had a wonderful set of concepts to share with the brand team, and few of the ideas were shortlisted to work towards final shades and designs that were printed on to the Lip Pouts. A model for Lakmé will also be featured for the first time.

That was Masaba Gupta’s favourite part of the collaboration. According to her since the brand needs a dusky model and not a conventional-looking person, so this is definitely something new and unheard.