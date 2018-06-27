Lifestyle to expand store footprint, invest Rs 140 cr in current fiscal

Lifestyle, owned by the Landmark Group, is planning to invest about Rs 140 crore in the current fiscal for opening around 12 to 14 stores. The retailer will invest around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore for each store. The funds for opening the new stores would be met from internal accruals. The company will open stores at Kota in Rajasthan and Bengaluru. This would be followed by stores in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Odisha.

The retail chain is looking at an average growth of 20 per cent year-on-year basis this fiscal. Of the four regions, South leads in sales, followed by the West, North and East. The retailer recently opened its fifth store in Chennai. The new store, spread across three floors and 75,000 sq. ft, offers a variety of national and international brands such as Ginger and Global Desi, Melange, Vero Moda, Code, Jack and Jones, Van Heusen, Forca, and others.