Lulu plans to open more Tablez stores. Tablez, the organized retail arm of Lulu, holds the India licenses for fashion and lifestyle brands Springfield, Yoyoso, Desigual, and Women’secret. Tablez currently runs two Women’secret stores in India and aims to increase the total to 18 in 2020.

With retail stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets still growing, Lulu is a force to be reckoned with in the retail sector in the UAE and neighboring countries. The brand retailer has interests in toys, fashion, specialty retail and food and beverages.

Lulu Mall, Kerala, hosts fashion weeks. These are not just confined to a closed-door audience but to the entire mall walk-ins. The events feature the season’s most eye-catching fashion trends and styles by leading brands with fashion shows including children’s shows. The fashion weeks are different from ordinary fashion shows and feature well-known models from the industry. They are studded with the presence of celebrities and major brands coupled with great music.