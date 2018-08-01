Lux Industries to launch premium active wear and lounge wear

Kolkata-based hosiery maker Lux Industries will strengthen its brand in India through its premium product line and by entering newer markets. The company will launch premium active wear and lounge wear for men next month under its brand GenX, and premium women lingerie, priced at Rs 170 to Rs 400, under the brand Lyra will hit the market in four months. Other products like track suits and sweat shirts for men will also be launched.

Recently, the company commissioned a new plant in Dankuni, West Bengal that will take the product capacity to 20 lakh pieces in the next three years from 12 lakh pieces now. The company has 12 manufacturing plants in India. The new products are priced between Rs 699 and Rs 1,200 compared to multinational brands that cost upwards of Rs 2,000.

The company plans to aggressively market its products in the South, which accounts for about 11 per cent of total sales. Meanwhile the company is investing Rs 10 crore in modernisation of two plants in Tirupur and Rs 18 crore in marketing for the next two years to take the contribution from the South to 20 per cent and with three metros in the South, the potential is huge.