Luxe fabric brand Grado's festive collection is all about comfort and style

OCM’s Grado’s range of fabrics for this festival season features clothes in fine 140s wool blends, engineered fabrics and ombres. The range promises to enhance men’s style and make the celebratory season a memorable experience. Each fabric showcases a sophisticated combination of comfort and style. There is something for all age groups and across various price points. There are myriad colors available from the classic shades like black, blue, grey and brown to the more experimental and vibrant colors like red, yellow, purple and a range of sober and evergreen pastel shades. The designs and color palettes have been carefully chosen keeping in mind the latest global trends and the tastes of Indian customers.

Luxury fabrics and apparel brand Grado from OCM is an innovator in the fabric industry. Grado collaborated with fashion designer Ashish N Soni on the menswear summer/resort '19 collection. Grado is heralded for its world-class tweeds which make excellent bundis and bandhgalas. The brand offers a rich repository of fabrics and apparels in wool, wool blends, PV, PV blends and cottons. OCM is the second largest manufacturer of worsted fabrics in India. The company’s ownership now lies with Donear. OCM has an employee base of over 1500 people and a 37-acre new generation complex.