Macy’s exiting the Chinese market

Macy’s is withdrawing from China completely by the end of this year. After shutting down its Shanghai store in 2015 and taking down its standalone Chinese website in June, the American department store has decided to also stop operating within Alibaba’s marketplace Tmall.

In a statement published on its soon-to-be-closed page, the company announced it no longer takes orders at Tmall from December 3, and the entire page will be shut down on December 31.

Customers still interested in buying from Macy’s were advised to use its American website. “We sincerely thank you for your support and love of Macy’s, and we will continue to provide services to you through the American website Macys.com”, read the note.

Picture: screen capture Macy’s Tmall page