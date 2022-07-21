Macy’s to open eight small format stores in 2022

Macy’s has announced that, as part of its Polaris strategy, the company will open four new off-mall, small-format stores this fall.

By the end of 2022, Macy’s plans to expand Market by Macy’s to eight total locations.

The four locations will include Market by Macy’s, a smaller store that offers customers its curated assortment of the latest fashion trends, as well as the first-ever dual Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage off-price location.

“As exciting brand extensions, Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage each offer unique shopping experiences – one celebrates discovery and convenience, while the other appeals to the customer who loves the thrill of the hunt for a great value,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s in a statement.

Throughout Fall 2022, the company added Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center, in the St. Louis area on THF Blvd. in Chesterfield Commons, while the first dual Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage store will open in Chicagoland with Market by Macy’s located on the first floor and Backstage on the second floor.

As part of Macy’s ongoing assessment of its store portfolio, it has decided to close the Macy’s Chesterfield location and will replace it with the new Market by Macy’s near Chesterfield Commons.