Marks & Spencer strikes deal with Clinique

Department store retailer Marks & Spencer has revealed a new partnership with Clinique, that will see the beauty brand sold both in-store and online.

From this summer, men and women Clinique products will be available through Marks & Spencer, including a selection of the brand’s bestsellers.

In 34 stores, a Clinique counter will also be present, each with on-hand experts, while a further 40 stores will have the beauty brands products displayed in Clinique fixtures, with each experience curated specifically to the retailer’s consumer needs.

The partnership is part of Marks & Spencer’s ongoing strategic focus on skincare, a category it has said remained more resilient during the pandemic. It is also the latest in the retailer’s ‘Brands at M&S’ plan, which sees the rolling out of third-party brands through its stores.

In a release, Marks & Spencer’s MD of M&S clothing and home, Richard Price, said that the development of the retailer’s beauty offer is part of plans to reshape its identity, helping it to become more relevant to its customer base.