Marks & Spencer to push up India retail expansion

British fashion retailer Marks & Spencer will increase India expansion to reach the 100 stores in another five years. At present it has started setting up stores in Tier-I and II cities like Jaipur, Raipur, Lucknow etc, along with launching smaller store formats for lingerie, beauty etc. Marks & Spencer also started retailing through SIS formats in India last year through Reliance’s multibrand retailing chain.

The company is focussing more on smaller formats of stores, especially in lingerie category, for which the retailer enjoys a whopping 35 per cent market share in the UK. However, there has been report of dropping business for the retailer in its origin country.

Marks & Spencer will soon launch stores in Aurangabad and Bhubaneswar. The retailer launched latest global concept, the Boutique, about two 2 years back in India, which is here to stay for next few years, a company spokesperson shared. Besides taking their plan to extend retail footprint in smaller Indian towns, M&S is also planning to slow down the opening of new simply food outlets and offer more value products amid evidence that consumers are struggling to pay premium prices.