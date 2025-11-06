Metro Brands introduces MetroActiv, featuring global athletic brands

Metro Brands Limited, India's leading footwear retailer, has launched MetroActiv, a multi-brand retail destination marking its most ambitious venture yet into the athletic footwear and sports performance category. Building on the success of introducing lifestyle brands like Foot Locker and Fila, the new concept is designed to inspire active living by blending accessibility, expertise, and community.

CEO Nissan Joseph stated that MetroActiv is designed to champion the national shift where "fitness, fashion, and functionality converge," aiming to make performance retail more inclusive and accessible.

MetroActiv will serve as both a retail and experiential hub, making premium, multi-branded athletic wear accessible across India by offering footwear, apparel, and accessories from global performance giants including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Asics, and New Balance, catering to running, training, and outdoor needs.

The initial rollout phase will debut in Indore, Dehradun, and Jodhpur, complemented by the e-commerce platform Metroactiv.com. The e-commerce platform offers wellness tools such as a Calorie Counter, Nutrition Tracker, and BMI Calculator, enabling users to track, shop, and stay active within a single connected ecosystem. Setting the concept apart is the presence of highly trained "Pacers"—performance advisors offering expert guidance—and a focus on community engagement through local fitness collaborations.