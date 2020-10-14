Microsoft and Detego collaborate to accelerate the new RFID platform

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) platform Detego has collaborated with Microsoft to fast-track the development of a new cloud-hosted RFID platform for the retail industry.

The Detego platform tracks products and digitises processes from store to shop, and is used by 2,000 stores, factories and warehouses. It is currently the only global RFID provider focused solely on software for retail.

Detego said that by joining Microsoft’s FastTrack and co-sponsorship programmes, it will be able to accelerate the deployment of its platform, and work on developing its in-store shop floor ‘Money Mapping’ as well as its automated store planograms so that retailers can take advantage of the platform’s advanced features to boost sales.

The demand for RFID in the retail industry is at an all-time-high, according to Detego. The IDTechEx has forecasted that the total RFID market will be worth 13.4 billion dollars by 2022, compared to 11 billion dollars in 2018.

Leonid Sokolovskiy, director of software development at Detego, said in a statement: “As software specialists, we have always seen the performance and scope of our platform as our main point of difference, so we are looking forward to working with Microsoft to take the platform even further and build the definitive RFID solution for retail.”