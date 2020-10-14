Missguided champions diversity with ‘However You Nude’ campaign

Missguided has launched its new campaign, ‘However You Nude’, and has partnered up with Models of Diversity, a charity that advocates for diversity in the fashion, beauty and media industries to create an inclusive shapewear collection in all shades and sizes.

In a competition launched last month , applicants were asked to submit an unfiltered photo on Instagram of themselves and go to Manchester in the UK for a photoshoot.

Missguided and Models of Diversity cast seven out of 2,500 candidates to model in the campaign alongside nine others, who also received a 1,000 pounds clothing voucher and the opportunity to be a part of Missguided’s gifting programme.

Missguided’s mission with ‘However You Nude’ is to promote body confidence, equality and sex confidence, the brand said. The campaign featured models including Joy Cooper, an advocate for people with ileostomy bags, and Dani St James who is transgender and co-founded ‘Not A Phase’, a charity which supports trans youth.

“Empowerment is at the heart of what we stand for and while we're proud of that, it has to be for everyone,” said Missguided founder and CEO Nitin Passi, in a statement.

“This campaign powerfully says who we are and also shows what we aspire to be, not only opening a window into the breadth of what we offer, but also now better covering the skin tones that match the diversity of our customers.”

The 78 piece collection features loungewear, shapewear and underwear in eight shades, and ranges from sizes four to 24, with prices varying from five to 39 pounds.

Angel Sinclair, founder of Models of Diversity, commented: “We were delighted that amongst their gorgeous and diverse cast they included seven very beautiful but very different models from Models of Diversity, the results are amazing. It is a pleasure to be associated with a brand so determined to be on the right side of change.”