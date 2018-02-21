MTV and lingerie brand Candyskin team up for new collection

MTV India will release its bravest numbers yet, lending its brand name to intimate wear such as Candyskin, a premium lingerie brand for women, by women, which is launching its range of bras, through a licensing tie-up with MTV. The goal behind this collaboration is to optimise Candyskin’s future sales by reaching the masses.

The collection is inspired by the wild jungles and forests. The idea of prints has been inspired from nature’s own garden, plant leaves, fruits, trees, animal impressions, and skin. The collection will showcase a variety of products such as a T-shirt bra style and the most popular strapless wired bra style. These will each come in multiple print options. This new collection will be launched for Resort 2018. These products will be available across India on major online platforms including large format stores and multi-brand outlets.

Riya Vipan Kalra, Co-Founder at Candyskin, says that MTV being a nationwide sensation through youth culture and pop lifestyles gives us ample reason to link the brand with them.

The company is looking to launch a fabulous and stylish collection with this MTV partnership to showcase the latest concepts and designs after revamping the fits from season 1 that would experience and explore bold graphics, pop motifs and to have fun with the process of selecting products in varied options. The innerwear will be sporting a Candyskin x MTV logo. The logo will be a halfway point between Candyskin’s pop iconic colours and MTV’s bold motifs.