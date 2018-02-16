Myntra launches Myntra Maxcessorise

Myntra’s new campaign “Myntra Maxcessorise” is out now promoting its new accessories collection. Led by digital and social mediums, the campaign aims to showcase the variety and beauty of the collection, available exclusively on Myntra. Some leading brands in the category are: Fossil, Michael Kors, Casio and Titan. With the addition of new brands, Myntra now houses more than 30 top global brands in the category, making it one of the finest watch stores in the country to call. Daniel Wellington, one of the fastest growing brands globally, will also be exclusively available online on Myntra.

Meanwhile, making way for consumers to shop for their favorite timepieces from a swanky collection, Myntra announced its association with premium watch brands like Lacoste, Coach and Hugo Boss as an outstanding addition to its current portfolio. With the new collaboration the brand has also made its first online portal.

Being India's leading platform for fashion brands Myntra has partnered over 2,000 foremost fashion and lifestyle brands in the country Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country it has been preferred as the best shopping destination in India.