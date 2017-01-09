Myntra’s revenues shoot up post sales

Myntra saw a 160 per cent growth in revenues with its sales bonanza held between January 3 and 5. The retailer witnessed a peak of 8,000 orders per minute during the first day and received over 1.6 million orders during the three day event.

Men’s casuals emerged as the most popular category with over 5.2 lakh orders and a growth of 109 per cent. This was followed by sports, which grew by 94 per cent with 3.9 lakh orders and women’s ethnic wear, which grew by 138 per cent with 2.4 lakh orders.

Film and sports celebrities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, R. Ashwin and P V Sindhu promoted the sale. Systematic planning on the logistics front allowed Myntra to deliver 1.5 lakh shipments to customers before the end of the sale.

