Myntra to open Esprit brick and mortar stores in India

Flipkart owned fashion e-commerce player Myntra has won the master distribution and management rights for fashion brand Esprit in the country, which will allow the e-tailer to manage the omnichannel strategy for the brand, the company said in a statement.

Myntra plans to curate and facilitate 15 Esprit stores in the country in association with its group companies and select retail partners, over the next 5 years, while also help list the brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong platforms.

The company is excited to partner with Esprit to help establish and strengthen their presence in India. The brand has been growing consistently on the platform and will build a robust omnichannel strategy for Esprit in the country, says Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra and Jabong.

Myntra’s association with Esprit began in November 2016, when the first collection was launched online on Myntra. The partnership with Myntra shows the commitment to re-enter the Indian market in an innovative and ambitious manner. It is also a vital step to expand the business in high potential countries as planned, says Jose Manuel Martínez, group chief executive officer of Esprit.