Myntra will have full price sale in April

Online fashion retailer Myntra plans to launch a new sale event in April based on high fashion and minimal discounts as it seeks to shift towards selling full-price products. Myntra expects to generate between Rs 60 to Rs 100 crores during the three-day sale event in the first half of April.

Myntra is owned by Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce firm. The new sale concept is inspired by the flash sale model of smart phone brands such as Xiaomi, in which online platforms create supply scarcity to boost demand and sell them in small batches in well-publicized sale events. Myntra hopes to make the sale more attractive by promoting high fashion in its marketing campaign for the event.

The value proposition of the sale is four things. The fresh selection, which includes new season launches, will be first on Myntra. Secondly, new brand launches such as Hugo Boss and Esprit. Thirdly, Myntra will do innovative gigs with celebrities and brands, which are now willing to do spike events with full price because it helps enhance their brand. Fourthly, there will be exclusive collections. The aim is to get existing customers to buy more full-price than they have before.