N Brown switches to more sustainable dispatch bags

Multi-brand fashion group N Brown has announced new, more sustainable packaging.

The British retailer, which owns brands Simply Be, Jacamo and JD Williams, said it will now package its deliveries in Green Polyethelyne (Green PE) dispatch bags, in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

Green PE is a bio-based plastic, manufactured from polymer derived from sugarcane. The new dispatch bags, manufactured by Duo UK, are also recyclable and will save N Brown an estimated 112 tonnes of carbon per year.

Following a successful trial of the bags last Autumn, N Brown rolled them out them at the beginning of March, replacing 90 percent of its packaging. By 2021, that will increase to 100 percent, N Brown said.

“We believe online fashion should be sustainable, and a key element of that is reducing the use of plastic across the delivery process,” N Brown’s CEO of retail Sarah Welsh said in a release.

She continued: “We are very excited to have rolled out Green PE packaging, an innovative solution which will immediately reduce our carbon footprint. In future, we want N Brown to be known for using sustainable packaging across our brands which ties into the BRC Climate Action Roadmap which we are proud to be committed to.”