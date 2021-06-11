Netflix launches shopping experience

Popular streaming service Netflix has launched Netflix.shop - a new way for the company to extend its storytelling.

Netflix.shop will stock exclusive limited editions of high-quality apparel and lifestyle products related to its shows.

Josh Simon, VP consumer products at Netflix said on the company’s blog: “We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms.”

Items debuting this month include streetwear and action figures from anime series Yasuke and Eden, along with limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre.

Other products that will be available soon include items from titles like The Witcher and Stranger Things.

Netflix.shop will first launch in the US and then expand to other countries in the coming months.