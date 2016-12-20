Nicobar's design studio opens in Bangalore

Nicobar has arrived in Bangalore with a design studio. The brand already has stores in Mumbai and New Delhi and plans to open seven to eight new stores across India over the next four years. Nicobar is a lifestyle design studio from the creators of Good Earth.

The Bangalore store is spread across 2.800 square feet and will have dedicated spaces for women’s wear, menswear, home and travel lines. The cool, textured white space is punctuated with the gleam of brass accents, smooth marble, irregular jute weaves, the tonal play of pine and acacia wood and the perfectly imperfect finish of concrete.

Parts of the store have been designed to be multi functional spaces that can be transformed completely, from a mini theatre for film screenings and an art gallery to an auditorium for book readings and an entrepreneur’s hub. The seamless merging of physical experience with technology makes shopping easier, less complicated and ultra-convenient. Shopping is made easier with stopgap worktable with charging points, wireless hotspots and paperless billing.

Nicobar describes itself as a design led digital brand with physical experiential stores to complement its online experience. The aim is to create a democratic design identity that extends beyond the commercial realm into a new way of experiencing design in everyday life.