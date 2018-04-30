Now ‘Avengers Infinity War’ graphic tees on Myntra

Myntra launched Avengers collection inspired by the latest Hollywood superhero film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The range is exclusively available on Myntra. The collection consists of a line of exclusive graphic tees celebrating fandom with superheroes from the Marvel universe coming together to create the biggest and most exciting movie merchandise. The collection is set to make a mark in fashion.

All the powerful characters gel together with a strong graphic handwriting offering a special collection for the superhero followers. Mostly in shades of black, white and blue, it covers individual characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thanos to logos, quotes and statements. The collection is much more than plain graphic tees and through this range the fashion quotient gets geared up to the next level with the execution of specialized techniques.

Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and a pioneer in m-commerce. Myntra has partnered over 2,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country to offer a wide range of branded fashion and lifestyle. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country and is a preferred shopping destination in India.