Now Harit Khadi products from women’s brand W

TCN’ brand for women, W has launched a new line of Harit Khadi products styled by the company. W has partnered with government’s Solar Charkha mission to launch this unique collection. This innovative method of weaving Harit Khadi is not only eco-friendly, but also scalable as it uses solar power driven charkhas and looms.
Harit Khadi has been used to give shape to evolving sensibilities of modern Indian woman. According to the brand, the improved output gives us a wider scope to use Harit Khadi in mass scale retail. TCNS clothing has filed draft papers for an initial public offer, wherein existing shareholders plan to sell more than 1.57 crore shares. The company has three brands: W, Aurelia and Wishful.
W for woman retails through 258 exclusive brand outlets across 148 cities and 676 large format stores across Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Central etc. and 1,361 multi brand outlets.
