NTWRK partners with Klarna to offer ‘buy now, pay later’ option

Video commerce platform NTWRK has partnered with payment provider and bank Klarna, known for its “buy now, pay later” services, to offer its US customers the same flexibility while checking out.

This collaboration gives NTWRK’s millennials and Gen Z audience groups the possibility to shop exclusive product drops more conveniently, specifically with four equal, interest-free payments through Klarna.

“We strive to offer customers new, engaging shopping experiences at the intersection of commerce, content and entertainment,” said Moksha Fitzgibbons, president of NTWRK, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Klarna to expand our platform and provide alternative payment solutions for the flexibility and financial control they seek during these times.

NTWRK’s platform gives shoppers access to exclusive drops of items across multiple categories, including sneakers, streetwear, collectables and art. On June 24, the company will be first-to-market the return of the Reebok Kamikaze II sneakers and will be offering customers the ability to pay using Klarna.

David Sykes, head of US at Klarna, added: “As e-commerce continues to rise, innovative shopping experiences like NTWRK in partnership with flexible payment options from Klarna go hand-in-hand to deliver the ultimate customized experience for a new generation of shoppers.”