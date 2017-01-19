Only Vimal develops anti-stink finish

Only Vimal has developed a fabric processing technology that provides an anti-microbial finish on fabric which arrests the growth of fungi and bacteria, keeping the fabric clean and fresh. The technology enables the fabric to withstand extreme temperatures and demanding daily tasks. The fabric provides protection to users even after more than 100 home washes. The coating also provides protection from the ill effects of ultra-violet rays emanated from sun rays. It offers freedom from the stink of sweat.

The process innovations allow the brand to process 100 per cent wool, 100 per cent rayon, 100 per cent polyester, polyester/viscose, polyester/wool and other combination fabrics with an anti-microbial coating. Only Vimal is a Reliance brand selling both fabrics and garments. The target group is a typically young working executive in the age group of 21 to 35, Sec A, B and C, having a busy hectic lifestyle with extensive daily commuting. The technology allows him to be at his best anywhere, anytime.

Reliance makes over 20,000 design-shade combinations each year in light wool, polyester wool and woolen, polyester viscose and polyester cotton fabrics under the Only Vimal brand. In India anti-microbial products are being manufactured by many companies. Reliance uses an environment-friendly process that helps produce skin-friendly fabrics.