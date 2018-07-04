Parineeti Chopra roped in by Speedo India as fitness ambassador

Leading swimwear brand Speedo has signed up Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Parineeti Chopra as their new fitness ambassador. As the new face for Speedo India, Parineeti will be joining an esteemed roster of Olympians, athletes and trainers from around the globe.

Speedo as a brand, is synonymous with performance swimwear, and via it’s global campaign GetSpeedoFit, it has been working to elevate the status of swimming for fitness and reinforce that water workouts are the next big trend to get fit and achieve a total body workout.

In media interactions Speedo India chief strategy officer Shamir Genomal stated with a fitness enthusiast like Parineeti on board, it hopes to reach a lot more consumers. Besides being innovators of swimming, Speedo has an overarching mission to be the swimwear of choice for all, from the recreational swimmer to the Olympic champion. Speedo currently has 25 outlets across the country and also sells through e-commerce platforms in the country. The brand is planning to double its store count to 50 by 2020.