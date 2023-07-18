Perfect Corp to debut AR beauty solutions in airports via new partnership

Tech firm Perfect Corp has unveiled a new partnership with travel retailer Dufry, which will see its artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty solutions debut in a number of duty free airport locations.

The deal introduces in-store and virtual makeup try-ons for 15 brands – including Benefit, Kylie Cosmetics and Huda Beauty – to London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester and Barcelona, with more airports to be added in the future.

Through the feature, Perfect Corp hopes to provide travellers with a more personalised and efficient experience when shopping, in a method that it said can increase conversion rates and customer volume for airport retailers.

In a release, Perfect Corp’s founder and CEO, Alice Chang, said: "Our true value for retailers is our capacity to provide hundreds of brands’ virtual SKUs to retailers wishing to engage with their consumers wherever they are.

“Our collaboration with the global travel retailer Dufry allows us to also touch travelling consumers during their journey, be it online or offline.

“We believe that by partnering with travel retailers, our personalised & interactive digital solutions for beauty and luxury products can help the post-Covid recovery of the travel sector and bring travellers the shopping experiences of the future wherever they are travelling to."

Dufry added that it would be working with Perfect Corp to bring this technology across the 75 countries in which it operates, as well as to explore new projects in the future.